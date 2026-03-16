Introducing Kobudo, Japan’s Traditional Martial Arts

This story written by Jo Carter originally appeared on Global Voices on March 16, 2026.

Nowadays, most martial arts are consumed primarily as sporting events. Matches at the Olympics, or other shows, have strict rules that define the scoring systems and target areas to ensure participants’ safety. In judo, joint locks are only permitted on the elbows. In fencing, participants cannot attack the back of the opponent’s head.

When watching gamified versions of martial arts, it’s easy to forget that in the original practices, these techniques emerged and were developed to harm opponents.

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What are the original martial arts? A few examples are Indian kalaripayattu, Chinese kung fu, or Cambodian bokator. In Japan, there are various classical martial arts schools that still practice ancient techniques today. These schools, collectively called kobudo, were established before the Meiji Restoration (in 1868).

As the words ko (古/ancient or traditional) and budo (武道/martial arts or the martial way) suggest, kobudo prides itself on long-standing traditions.

On February 1, Global Voices attended the 49th Japanese Kobudo Demonstration at the Nippon Budokan, one of the largest martial arts events in Japan, to see these ancient techniques in action.

We interviewed experts from martial arts schools to learn the true meaning of kobudo and explore how the instructors preserve traditional values in a contemporary environment.

Efficiency in combat

Kyoichi Inoue Sensei, the soke (headmaster) of Hontai Yoshin-ryu — a traditional Japanese martial art school founded in 1660 — pointed out that the biggest difference between kobudo and other martial arts is that kobudo does not have rules on where to strike.

Drawing from his extensive experience in judo and kendo, the soke told Global Voices (GV):