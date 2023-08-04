Jagriti advocates enriching movies with deeper values.

A

1. A Wednesday

A police commissioner narrates the most peculiar case that he faced in years of service. 'A Wednesday' creates havoc in the life of the politicians and police force.

2. Kahaani

'Kahaani' is the story of a pregnant woman who comes all the way to Kolkata in search of her missing husband.

3. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

A woman, who is being investigated as a suspect in her husband’s murder, exposes secrets of their turbulent marriage that only serve to blur the truth.