Jagriti advocates enriching movies with deeper values.
Your name
Jagriti Sharma
Tell us in brief about you.
I live in Delhi. Currently I am pursuing Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. I want to become an Artist. I love to draw sketches and landscapes. My hobbies are painting and colouring.
Which film industry do you like the most?
Bollywood, because I can relate to it.
Which is your most favorite genre and why?
I like Thriller movies because these movies represent the dark realities of world. These movies create suspense and excitement. While watching, we always think what will happen next, that creates eagerness among viewers.
Name your 3 most favorite Movies.
1. A Wednesday
A police commissioner narrates the most peculiar case that he faced in years of service. 'A Wednesday' creates havoc in the life of the politicians and police force.
2. Kahaani
'Kahaani' is the story of a pregnant woman who comes all the way to Kolkata in search of her missing husband.
3. Haseen Dillruba (2021)
A woman, who is being investigated as a suspect in her husband’s murder, exposes secrets of their turbulent marriage that only serve to blur the truth.
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses.
1. Tapsee Pannu: I like her acting. She always choose role according to her personality. She generally choses action roles.
2. Kangana Ranaut: I love her bold attitude and extrovert personality. She is real person, inside as well as outside.
3. Shehnaaz Gill: I like her acting. She talks very beautifully. Her talking style is very different from others, one can easily see the different. She is fun loving girl.
Who is your favorite Dancer?
Farah Khan. She choreographed many Bollywood movies. Her dance steps are very simple and easy to follow.
Who is your favorite Villain?
John Abraham in film Pathaan. In this film, he played negative role against Shah Rukh Khan. He portrayed that role very well. His style and expressions are worth praising for.
Who is your favorite Comedian?
Abhishek Upamanyu because he finds humor in simple things. His acting is excellent.
Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them
I like new movies like Bawaal, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Kedarnath, Pathaan, Airlift, Special 26, Jug Jug Jeeyo, etc.
Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movie?
OTT
If you were to make change(s) in Film industries- what would that be?
Film industries should make more value based movies.
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
No but heard many famous dialogues of these movies.
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Akshay Kumar
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Shehnaaz Gill
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
'Aapke Ghar Mein Cockroach Aata Hai Toh Aap Kya Karte Hai Rathore Sahab? ... Aap Usko Paalte Nahi ,Maarte Hai' from film A Wednesday
Jagriti/ Film Mania/ AK