finance

Earn More On Every Purchase And Maximise Rewards With The Hello Cashback Credit Card

The Hello Cashback Credit Card by IDFC FIRST Bank offers cashback on everyday spending, including groceries, fuel, utilities, online shopping, and UPI payments, while also providing FD-backed accessibility for new credit users.
In the image a cafe is shown with a credit card swipe machine and a credit card
Everyday spending adds up faster than most people realise.Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels
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Everyday spending adds up faster than most people realise. Groceries, utilities, fuel, online shopping, and UPI payments make up the bulk of monthly expenses. The Hello Cashback Credit Card is designed around this reality, rewarding routine spending rather than niche or aspirational categories. Offered by IDFC FIRST Bank, this card combines cashback rewards with an FD-backed structure, making it accessible even to users without a traditional credit history.

Instead of complex reward points or redemption catalogues, the card focuses on clear cashback benefits, UPI readiness, and practical everyday use.

How The Hello Cashback Credit Card Rewards Online Spending

One of the most distinctive aspects of the Hello Cashback Credit Card is how it rewards online transactions through a tiered structure.

Here is how online cashback works:

  • 3 per cent cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000 in a statement cycle

  • 5 per cent cashback on incremental online spends above ₹10,000

  • An additional 1 per cent cashback on hotel and flight bookings made via the bank’s app

The design rewards behaviour that already exists rather than encouraging unnecessary spending.

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Cashback On UPI, In-Store, And Essential Category Spends

Unlike many cashback cards that focus narrowly on e-commerce, the Hello Cashback Credit Card extends rewards to everyday offline and essential payments.

Cardholders earn:

  • 1 per cent cashback on UPI spends made via the bank’s app

  • 1 per cent cashback on in-store swipes

  • 1 per cent cashback on essential categories such as utilities, insurance, and FASTag

This allows users to rely on a single card across:

  • Online purchases

  • QR-based UPI payments

  • Offline retail spending

The result is fewer payment tools to manage and more consistent cashback accrual.

FD-Backed Credit Limit With Flexi Benefits

The Hello Cashback Credit Card follows an FD credit card model, which significantly lowers entry barriers.

Key aspects of this structure include:

  • Credit limit equal to 100 per cent of the FD value, starting from ₹10,000

  • Ability to increase the credit limit instantly by linking additional FDs

  • Additional FD creation possible from as low as ₹5,000

There is also flexibility built into liquidity access:

  • Cash can be withdrawn without breaking the FD.

  • Purchases made on the card come with an interest-free period of up to 48 days when the full outstanding amount is paid on time.

  • Users continue earning FD interest and card cashback simultaneously.

This structure makes parked funds work in two directions at once.

Cashback Without Redemption Complexity

Cashback mechanics are intentionally simple.

Here is how rewards are handled:

  • Cashback is adjusted directly against the card statement.

  • There are no reward points, vouchers, or catalogues.

  • There is no waiting period to use earned cashback.

This ensures:

  • Immediate visibility of benefits

  • Lower mental effort in tracking rewards

  • No risk of unused or expired points

For users who value predictability, this clarity matters more than novelty.

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Additional Everyday Benefits That Add Practical Value

Beyond cashback, the Hello Cashback Credit Card includes several practical benefits that support regular usage.

These include:

  • Fuel surcharge waiver: A 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on eligible transactions across India, within defined limits and capped per statement cycle.

  • Complimentary roadside assistance: 24/7 roadside assistance for emergencies while travelling, available up to a specified number of times per year.

  • Personal accident cover: Personal accident insurance cover, subject to recent transaction conditions on the card.

  • Lost card liability protection: Coverage against unauthorised transactions in case the card is lost, again subject to usage conditions.


These benefits apply when the card is used regularly, making consistent usage the simplest way to get full value.

Who The Hello Cashback Credit Card Is Best Suited For

The card is best suited for users whose spending is steady rather than sporadic.

It works particularly well for:

  • Individuals with regular online and UPI spending

  • Households managing recurring essential payments

  • First-time credit users or those rebuilding credit

  • Users who prefer cashback over points and miles

Rather than positioning itself as a premium lifestyle product, the card focuses on everyday financial utility.

Digital-First Issuance and Instant Usability

The onboarding process is fully digital and designed for quick access.

The steps include:

  • Entering basic details online

  • Creating the FD digitally

  • Completing video KYC

  • Receiving a virtual card instantly

This allows immediate use for online and UPI transactions, while the physical card is delivered later. This means you can start transacting immediately, without waiting for the physical card to arrive.

Conclusion

The Hello Cashback Credit Card brings together tiered cashback, UPI compatibility, and an FD-backed credit structure in a way that supports real-world spending habits. By rewarding online, offline, and essential transactions while allowing users to earn interest on fixed deposits, it delivers value without unnecessary complexity. Combined with practical benefits such as fuel surcharge waiver and basic protection covers, the card is built for consistent daily use. With this offering, IDFC FIRST Bank provides a cashback credit card that prioritises clarity, accessibility, and everyday relevance over complex or time-limited reward structures.

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In the image a cafe is shown with a credit card swipe machine and a credit card
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