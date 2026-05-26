Earn More On Every Purchase And Maximise Rewards With The Hello Cashback Credit Card

Everyday spending adds up faster than most people realise. Groceries, utilities, fuel, online shopping, and UPI payments make up the bulk of monthly expenses. The Hello Cashback Credit Card is designed around this reality, rewarding routine spending rather than niche or aspirational categories. Offered by IDFC FIRST Bank, this card combines cashback rewards with an FD-backed structure, making it accessible even to users without a traditional credit history.

Instead of complex reward points or redemption catalogues, the card focuses on clear cashback benefits, UPI readiness, and practical everyday use.

How The Hello Cashback Credit Card Rewards Online Spending

One of the most distinctive aspects of the Hello Cashback Credit Card is how it rewards online transactions through a tiered structure.

Here is how online cashback works:

3 per cent cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000 in a statement cycle

5 per cent cashback on incremental online spends above ₹10,000

An additional 1 per cent cashback on hotel and flight bookings made via the bank’s app

The design rewards behaviour that already exists rather than encouraging unnecessary spending.