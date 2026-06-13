Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire as SpaceX Soars After Historic Market Debut

ELON MUSK, CEO of SpaceX, has achieved a milestone in his career by becoming the first trillionaire in the world on Friday, June 12, 2026. He has assets exceeding $1 trillion. The share of his rocket company SpaceX blasted off on the stock market.

An IPO is an Initial Public Offering refers to the process where several private sector companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from the investors. He has assets exceeding $1 trillion. The opening at $150, on its first day of public trading, bringing the visionary-but-volatile tech titan’s net worth around $1.1 trillion.

On June 10, 2026, Wednesday on the Nasdaq market, SpaceX closed its trading day at $161.11, 19.3% above its IPO price of $135. During the season, there was a time when the stock soared as much as 30.4% to $176.52. SpaceX leapfrogged major big tech companies and became the sixth-largest company by market capitalization on the New York stock market. Prior to the stock listing, Elon Musk boasted a net worth of about $780 billion, according to a report shared by Forbes. The second-wealthiest person in the world, Google founder Larry Page, has an impressive net worth of $291 billion.

See also: Elon Musk Sued OpenAI and Lost. But the Core Question of the Case Remains Unanswered

Elon Musk’s SpaceX capitalization exceeded $2 trillion on June 10, 2026, vaulting the company to reach sixth place in corporate value behind Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Google’s parent Alphabet, and Amazon. Musk is considered as the largest stakeholder and became the first trillionaire the time trading began.

Who was the World’s First Billionaire?

John D. Rockefeller, former president of Standard Oil was the first billionaire and he was also known as the ‘Oil King’ in the year 1916. Bill Gates was the first ever person who crossed $100 billion in wealth in the year 1999. According to a report shared by Forbes in February 2026, Bill Gates net worth stood at US$107.7 billion, making him the 18th-wealthiest individual around the world.

How did Elon Musk react?

The 54-year-old entrepreneur celebrated the occasion with a stock market bell ringing at SpaceX’s southern Texas home, also called Starbase. “That’s what SpaceX is all about — it’s to take the fiction out of science fiction and create an exciting, inspiring future for everyone,” he said. Musk further added, “SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars and ultimately beyond.”

According to a report published by the non-profit Oxfam, Elon Musk’s net worth exceeds the wealth of the poorest 46% of the global population. This benchmark indicates that Elon's wealth had grown about $550 billion over the past year.

See also: India refutes Elon Musk's presence in PM Modi-Trump call on West Asia

Amid a flood of investment demand from retail investors for SpaceX, the trading platform Robinhood reported about 5,000 service disruptions. Fidelity Securities received more than 500,000 buy orders within an hour of SpaceX's listing. Citadel Securities also said it processed the largest volume of retail investor trades of any IPO in history.

When was SpaceX established?

Elon Musk established SpaceX in May 2002. It has gained popularity as the company that shifted the space industry’s leadership from governments towards the private sector. SpaceX became the first company in the world to commercialize technology that reuse rockets rather than discarding them after a single use in the year 2015.

Suggested reading: