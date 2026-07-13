A Complete Breakdown of the CGTMSE Fee Structure for Micro-loans

Financial Viability and Track Record

The borrowing business must show profitability, viability, and a good financial track record. This assessment is done by the lending institution, so borrowers should prepare their financial information carefully before applying.

This requirement helps connect credit access with repayment capacity. For a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) borrowing requirement, commonly searched as an MSME loan, the business should assess its cash flow before focusing on the CGTMSE fee structure.

Default-free Borrower Profile

Applicants must not have defaulted on any bank or financial institution. This condition is important because guarantee-backed credit still depends on borrower discipline and repayment history.

A clean repayment record can support a smoother assessment process. Borrowers should review existing liabilities, overdue payments, and account conduct before applying. The CGMTSE fee structure becomes relevant only after the borrower profile meets the lender's requirements.

MSMED Act-based Classification

Eligibility is determined as per the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, based on investment in equipment, plant, machinery, and entity turnover. This means enterprise classification should be checked before application submission.

A borrower should not rely only on informal business size assumptions. Correct classification helps align the application with scheme requirements and prevents avoidable delays during review.

Documents Required to Apply

Documentation readiness can influence how smoothly the borrowing process moves. A complete file helps the lending institution assess identity, business existence, and enterprise classification.

● CGTMSE Loan Application Form

The application form is the starting document for applying under the scheme. It captures borrower details, business information, and the credit requirement being placed for assessment.

A borrower should complete the form carefully and ensure consistency with other submitted documents. Any mismatch in business name, applicant details, or registration information can create unnecessary follow-up during processing.

● Business Incorporation or Registration Proof

Proof of business incorporation or the company registration certificate is required to establish the legal existence of the enterprise. This document helps verify the business structure and operational identity.

Borrowers should ensure that the registration proof reflects the current business details. This is especially important for enterprises that have changed ownership, address, activity, or legal structure over time.

● Applicant Photo, KYC, and Udyam Certificate

A passport-sized photograph of the applicant, borrower KYC, and Udyam Registration Certificate are also required. These documents support identity verification and enterprise classification.

The Udyam Registration Certificate is particularly important because it helps establish the enterprise category. Keeping these documents ready can make the application process more organised and reduce avoidable administrative gaps.