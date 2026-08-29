Does Your Car Insurance Cover You If Someone Else Was Driving?

What Actually Needs to Be True

Just because someone is sitting in your driver's seat, coverage is not automatic. You need to tick a few boxes before your policy starts. These are the ground rules that insurers expect you to follow. Otherwise, they require your permission, express or implied. If someone takes your car without asking, that's a different story. And random strangers driving away in it obviously don't count.

They need your permission, spoken or otherwise clearly implied. Random strangers taking your car obviously don't count.

A valid driving license is an absolute. It has to be the right licence for that type of vehicle as well. No license, no coverage. End of story.

They should not be intoxicated or otherwise impaired. They will never change on this, and a claim involving alcohol or drugs is almost always denied.

They shouldn't be on your policy's excluded drivers list, if you happen to have one.

Tick all four, and you're generally fine. Miss even one, and things If you miss even one, complications arise quickly. fast.

What Happens to the Claim, Practically Speaking?

Say your friend crashes your car while running an errand for you. Who actually pays? Your insurer does, mostly, because the policy belongs to the car, not the person gripping the wheel. Repairs to your vehicle usually get settled under your policy, and you're the one who pays the deductible, not your friend.

If someone else gets hurt, or their car gets damaged too, your policy typically covers that as well, provided you're carrying valid car insurance with the right kind of cover. Third-party liability doesn't disappear just because you weren't the one driving.

One thing that does change, though. Your no-claim bonus takes the hit either way. It doesn't matter how casually you tossed the keys at them. None of the usual rules apply to them.