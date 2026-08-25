Girlfriend's 3,400 Kisses on Car Lands Gwalior Man in Trouble: Traffic Police Fines ₹5,500 as Video Goes Viral

As per various media reports, Aditya Sikarwar shared that the car’s appearance was created by his alleged girlfriend, who took four hours to do it. In a statement given to NDTV, he said that it was his female friend who came up with the idea to follow a social media trend. He stepped away from the vehicle while his alleged girlfriend carried out the trend, unaware that the act would land him in trouble.

He acknowledged posting the video on social media for clout. As cited by the Hindustan Times, he said, “My friend thought that if we did this, the video would go viral, so we posted it. It did go viral. She covered the entire car with the marks.” After the video attracted massive attention on the internet, Sikarwar accepted his mistake and complied with the authorities by paying the fine. News agency PTI shared pictures of his vehicle along with him cleaning it, with the caption, “Girlfriend leaves 3,400 kiss marks on car; cops fine man Rs 5,500, order removal.”

Netizens had strong reactions to the couple’s social media stunt, with some defending the traffic police’s action, while others called the punishment “overboard.”

Netizens’ Reactions to the Kiss-Stained Car of Gwalior Man

Several users on X took a jibe at the traffic police for penalizing Sikarwar, sharing the popular GIF of John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” meme with the caption, “Same people when they see crime.” The immediate action to penalize Sikarwar and have him clean the vehicle was also called out by many users.

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“Police wala single lagta hai bechara (The poor policeman seems to be single),” wrote one user. Another X user wrote, “It was certainly a strange thing. But still, on what grounds has the fine been imposed on him?”

One user defended the action taken in the matter, writing, “People in India don't learn till they are treated with punishment that's embarrassing and time consuming,” while another wrote, “That's not coming off without micellar water. He's going to be doing pocha (mop) all day.”



[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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