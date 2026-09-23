Deploying Funds Into Permitted Modes of Section 11 While Redefining What is Investment for Non-Profits

For a charitable or religious trust, the word investment carries a meaning quite different from what it means in a personal finance context. Getting this wrong can strip the trust of its income tax exemption entirely.
Section 11 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 is the provision that grants tax-exempt status to registered charitable and religious trusts and institutions. Within it, Section 11(5) specifies exactly where a trust is allowed to park its funds. Understanding this is not optional for any organisation relying on that exemption.
Section 11 provides income tax exemption to trusts and institutions registered under Section 12A or Section 12AB of the Income Tax Act. The exemption is not automatic. It comes with a core condition: the trust must apply at least 85% of its income toward its stated charitable or religious purpose in the same financial year.
The remaining 15% can be retained without restriction. Under Section 11(2), a trust can also accumulate income beyond the 15% for up to five years, provided the purpose is clearly specified and communicated to the Income Tax Department.
Both the retained 15% and any amount under Section 11(2) must be deployed only in permitted modes under Section 11(5). Investing outside these modes is treated as a violation, and that portion of income loses its exempt status.
For most individuals or businesses, investment means deploying money to earn returns or build wealth. For a non-profit under Section 11, that framing is incomplete.
For a trust, “what is investment” must be understood as a compliance decision first and a financial one second. The primary question is not which option earns more. It is whether the chosen instrument appears on the permitted list under Section 11(5). If it does not, the trust risks its exemption regardless of how good the returns are.
This is a meaningful shift in how non-profits need to think about surplus funds and accumulated corpus.
Section 11(5) lays down a specific list of instruments. Trusts are required to restrict their surplus fund deployment to these options.
This list covers instruments that are low risk, government-backed or regulated, and liquid enough for the trust to access when needed for its charitable activities.
The consequences are significant. If accumulated income or the retained 15% is deployed in a mode not listed under Section 11(5), that portion of income is deemed not applied for charitable purposes.
In practical terms:
The income placed in a non-permitted investment loses its exemption
It becomes taxable in the hands of the trust at the applicable rate
If the violation is persistent or large, it can affect the trust's overall registration and exempt status
A trust that parks accumulated surplus in unlisted private company shares or equity mutual funds, for instance, would be investing outside permitted modes. That amount would be taxed even if the trust otherwise uses its income for genuine charitable work.
Many trusts fall into compliance trouble not from bad intentions but from applying a personal finance mindset to an institutional compliance requirement. These are the errors that surface most often during assessments.
Treating surplus funds as freely investable like a personal portfolio
Parking funds in equity mutual funds or listed stocks assuming market returns
Using accumulated funds for short-term loans to related parties outside the permitted list
Not tracking whether older investments made before registration continue to comply
A periodic internal review of where funds are parked goes a long way in catching these issues before an assessment does.
The approach for a registered trust should follow a simple sequence:
Determine how much of the year's income will be applied immediately to charitable activities
Identify the 15% permissible retention or any accumulation amount under Section 11(2)
Restrict all retained or accumulated funds to instruments listed under Section 11(5)
Document the purpose of accumulation in the prescribed form and file it with the tax department
Review the investment portfolio at least once a year to ensure nothing has drifted into non-compliant territory
For most trusts, scheduled bank fixed deposits, post office deposits, and government securities serve the purpose well. They are safe, liquid, and fully compliant.
Redefining what investment for a non-profit is means accepting that compliance comes before returns. Section 11 does not prevent a trust from earning on its surplus funds. It simply requires that earnings be channelled through instruments the government has vetted as appropriate for charitable organisations. A trust that stays within these permitted modes protects both its corpus and its tax exemption, which is ultimately far more valuable than marginal additional yield from a non-permitted instrument.
Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Trusts and non-profit organisations should consult a qualified chartered accountant or tax advisor for compliance specific to their situation.
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