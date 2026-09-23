Deploying Funds Into Permitted Modes of Section 11 While Redefining What is Investment for Non-Profits

For a charitable or religious trust, the word investment carries a meaning quite different from what it means in a personal finance context. Getting this wrong can strip the trust of its income tax exemption entirely.

Section 11 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 is the provision that grants tax-exempt status to registered charitable and religious trusts and institutions. Within it, Section 11(5) specifies exactly where a trust is allowed to park its funds. Understanding this is not optional for any organisation relying on that exemption.

What Does Section 11 Actually Cover?

Who Gets the Exemption and on What Condition?

Section 11 provides income tax exemption to trusts and institutions registered under Section 12A or Section 12AB of the Income Tax Act. The exemption is not automatic. It comes with a core condition: the trust must apply at least 85% of its income toward its stated charitable or religious purpose in the same financial year.

The remaining 15% can be retained without restriction. Under Section 11(2), a trust can also accumulate income beyond the 15% for up to five years, provided the purpose is clearly specified and communicated to the Income Tax Department.

Both the retained 15% and any amount under Section 11(2) must be deployed only in permitted modes under Section 11(5). Investing outside these modes is treated as a violation, and that portion of income loses its exempt status.

What Is Investment in the Context of a Non-Profit?

How Should a Trust Redefine the Concept of Investing?

For most individuals or businesses, investment means deploying money to earn returns or build wealth. For a non-profit under Section 11, that framing is incomplete.

For a trust, “what is investment” must be understood as a compliance decision first and a financial one second. The primary question is not which option earns more. It is whether the chosen instrument appears on the permitted list under Section 11(5). If it does not, the trust risks its exemption regardless of how good the returns are.

This is a meaningful shift in how non-profits need to think about surplus funds and accumulated corpus.