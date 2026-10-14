Depreciation in Baggage Claims: Why You Rarely Get Full Replacement Value

Why Insurers Don't Pay Full Replacement Value

If insurers paid the full price of new items every time, people could end up better off after a loss than before it. That would invite inflated claims and push premiums up for everybody. Depreciation keeps the system fair and keeps the plan affordable for honest customers.

There is also a practical reason. Baggage cover is usually meant as a cushion, not a complete shopping budget. Most plans are priced on the assumption that travellers will bear part of the loss themselves. Seen this way, the deduction is part of what keeps the cost of the policy low.

How Age and Item Type Affect the Payout

Not everything loses value at the same speed. Electronics tend to lose value quickly, since newer models arrive all the time. Clothes and shoes wear out with use. Leather goods and some luggage hold their worth for longer. Insurers often follow an internal schedule that treats each category differently.

The older the item, the bigger the deduction, and some very old belongings may be valued at very little. That's why a recent purchase with proof usually fetches a better settlement than a well-worn item you can barely date. Condition counts too, so a scratched, faded bag will be valued lower than a tidy one.

Policies That May Pay More

Some plans do offer a more generous route. A few insurers have a "new for old" or replacement-cost option, usually on higher-priced plans or as an add-on. Under this, the payout may be closer to the cost of buying a similar item new, though limits still apply.

When you look for travel insurance online, read how the baggage benefit is described. Words like "market value", "actual cash value" and "replacement cost" mean different things, and the difference can be large on a claim. If the wording is unclear, ask the insurer to explain it before you pay, not after you lose your bag.

Caps and Limits That Sit on Top

Even after depreciation, the payout can't go beyond the policy limits. There is usually a ceiling for the whole bag, a lower cap for any single item, and tighter rules for valuables such as jewellery, cameras and laptops. Some things, like cash and important documents, are often not covered at all.

For longer trips abroad, a plan such as international travel insurance may come with higher baggage limits and extras like delay benefits. Still, check the numbers carefully. A big headline figure means little if the per-item cap is small, so look at both before you decide which plan suits your luggage.