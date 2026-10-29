Why USDT Costs More Than Dollars in India

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The Gap Between Dollars and USDT

Binance’s India market page showed USDT to INR at about ₹99.68 when checked on October 24. The platform describes the figure as a live crypto-market rate rather than an official foreign-exchange conversion. A customer may encounter another figure when making a purchase because the available route has its own liquidity and spread. The conventional USD/INR rate answers a different question: what one dollar costs in the currency market. A stablecoin quote tells you what buyers and sellers are accepting for a crypto asset designed to track that dollar.

That distinction explains how the two numbers can separate without a global peg failure. A token worth close to $1 overseas can still command more rupees inside a market where supply is harder to source. You are paying for the asset through a specific set of trading channels. If demand exceeds the amount sellers offer through those routes, the rupee quote can rise while the international token value stays near a dollar.

October Pricing Revealed an Unusual Disconnect

The October data shows that this wasn't one stray transaction. The Crypto Times index recorded a 4.27% premium on October 13. It rose to 5.37% by October 16. On October 20, the figure reached 6.71% before finishing October 22 at 6.90%. The index calculates its measure from India-facing order books and adjusts for USDT's global dollar value.

The benchmark needs one qualification. Its USD/INR reference comes from European Central Bank data rather than an RBI official fixing. The publisher also says the index isn't a forex rate or trading recommendation. That makes the reading best treated as a snapshot of local crypto access. It tells you how far selected Indian quotations have moved from the dollar-implied value.

Supply Constraints Can Reshape Local Quotes

June offered a more dramatic example. The Economic Times reported that USDT changed hands at ₹102.88 while the interbank dollar rate stood at ₹94.65. The difference exceeded 8.5%. The newspaper linked the rise to a reduction in token inflows after Enforcement Directorate scrutiny of cross-border crypto transfers.

Fewer incoming tokens meant sellers had less inventory available to meet domestic demand. Purushottam Anand of Crypto Legal told the paper that regulatory uncertainty could add a risk premium because participants price that uncertainty into transactions. The episode showed how an enforcement action aimed at cross-border activity can reach an ordinary buyer through the number displayed on a trading screen.