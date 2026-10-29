Why USDT Costs More Than Dollars in India

A dollar and a dollar-linked token sound as though they should cost roughly the same number of rupees. India’s crypto market has spent 2026 demonstrating why that assumption can fail. On October 22, The Crypto Times measured one USDT at ₹100.8855 while its dollar reference stood near ₹94.47. The peg-adjusted difference reached 6.90%. In June, a supply squeeze pushed the gap above 8.5%. Neither episode meant USDT had abandoned its dollar target worldwide. Indian buyers faced a local premium created by the route through which digital dollars reached them. That distinction is easy to miss when a trading screen presents one large number and little explanation.
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Binance’s India market page showed USDT to INR at about ₹99.68 when checked on October 24. The platform describes the figure as a live crypto-market rate rather than an official foreign-exchange conversion. A customer may encounter another figure when making a purchase because the available route has its own liquidity and spread. The conventional USD/INR rate answers a different question: what one dollar costs in the currency market. A stablecoin quote tells you what buyers and sellers are accepting for a crypto asset designed to track that dollar.
That distinction explains how the two numbers can separate without a global peg failure. A token worth close to $1 overseas can still command more rupees inside a market where supply is harder to source. You are paying for the asset through a specific set of trading channels. If demand exceeds the amount sellers offer through those routes, the rupee quote can rise while the international token value stays near a dollar.
The October data shows that this wasn't one stray transaction. The Crypto Times index recorded a 4.27% premium on October 13. It rose to 5.37% by October 16. On October 20, the figure reached 6.71% before finishing October 22 at 6.90%. The index calculates its measure from India-facing order books and adjusts for USDT's global dollar value.
The benchmark needs one qualification. Its USD/INR reference comes from European Central Bank data rather than an RBI official fixing. The publisher also says the index isn't a forex rate or trading recommendation. That makes the reading best treated as a snapshot of local crypto access. It tells you how far selected Indian quotations have moved from the dollar-implied value.
June offered a more dramatic example. The Economic Times reported that USDT changed hands at ₹102.88 while the interbank dollar rate stood at ₹94.65. The difference exceeded 8.5%. The newspaper linked the rise to a reduction in token inflows after Enforcement Directorate scrutiny of cross-border crypto transfers.
Fewer incoming tokens meant sellers had less inventory available to meet domestic demand. Purushottam Anand of Crypto Legal told the paper that regulatory uncertainty could add a risk premium because participants price that uncertainty into transactions. The episode showed how an enforcement action aimed at cross-border activity can reach an ordinary buyer through the number displayed on a trading screen.
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Foreign-exchange conditions have moved in the other direction at points this month. Financial Express reported on October 13 that the rupee had recovered toward ₹95 per dollar after RBI measures aimed at limiting its decline. IDFC First Bank expected those interventions to reduce near-term pressure, although crude prices and U.S. bond yields remained significant factors.
A stronger currency can reduce the rupee cost implied by a $1 token, but it cannot create more stablecoin supply inside India. That is why the crypto premium can remain elevated during a rupee recovery. Even the growing influence of AI in trading analysis does not remove this basic constraint. Software can identify a price difference in seconds. It cannot create a compliant settlement route or produce inventory where none is available.
Research from the International Monetary Fund puts these gaps in a wider context. Iñaki Aldasoro, Paula Beltran and Federico Grinberg studied four dollar-pegged stablecoins against 27 currencies. They found persistent differences between the cost of acquiring dollars through stablecoins and through conventional spot FX markets.
Their March 2026 paper found that a 1% shock to stablecoin inflows widened parity deviations by about 40 basis points. The researchers connect those differences with market segmentation and constrained arbitrage. In simpler terms, traders cannot always move money between the cheaper route and the expensive route fast enough to erase the gap. India’s recurring premium fits that broader economic problem even though the IMF study covers many currencies.
A token available at one value and selling several percentage points higher elsewhere appears to offer easy profit. The transaction itself gets in the way. A trader needs access to the cheaper supply and a workable route into the Indian market. Timing can change the quotation before settlement. Compliance requirements may restrict how funds cross borders.
Costs also reduce the headline difference. A purchase route may contain a spread. Moving assets can carry another charge. Indian tax treatment introduces separate cash-flow effects for virtual digital asset transactions. By the time those factors are accounted for, the gap shown on a screen may bear little resemblance to an achievable return.
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