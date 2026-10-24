“This Country Is Doomed”: Netizens Baffled by PM Modi’s Interaction With AI Hologram of Swami Chinmayananda, Who Died 33 Years Ago; Compare India With China

PM Modi’s onstage interaction with the late Swami Chinmayananda took place on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Mission, which was founded by the latter in 1953. One of the most significant moments of the event was the interaction between PM Modi and the holobot version of the late spiritual leader, during which they recalled their last meeting in 1993. PM Modi recalled their meeting 33 years ago, and Chinmayananda responded with further details about their encounter.

“Hari Om, Narendra. I remember you coming to Vadodara in February 1993 to invite me to the centenary celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago,” said the holobot of Swami Chinmayananda.

The holo-bot version continued by recalling that he had told PM Modi back then that he had grown old, adding, “This old and sick man couldn't shoulder such a huge responsibility. Now Hindu youth would have to take on this responsibility.”

The AI version of the spiritual leader praised PM Modi, while the latter expressed his happiness over their interaction. PM Modi added, “Seeing the revered Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda in this form—and having the privilege of interacting with his holographic projection—made me feel as though I had travelled 33 years back in time.”

Their viral interaction in front of a live audience has become a topic of discourse among netizens. While some praised the technology, others criticised it and alleged that the interaction was a misuse of AI.

Netizens Slam Interaction Between PM Modi and Swami Chinmayananda’s Holographic Avatar

Social media users on X shared their views, with one user writing, “Even with AI, what we created is a Baba.” Some users drew comparisons with China, praising its self-reliance through technological advancements and the consistent integration of AI.

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Drawing a comparison with China, one user on X reacted to the AI holo-bot version of Swami Chinmayananda and wrote, “This country is doomed.” Another user shared, “America: We Make AI Car. China: We Make AI Robots. Meanwhile, India: We Make AI Baba.”

Referring to India as the “funniest country in the world,” many users on X expressed their disapproval of the creation of the “AI godman”.PM Modi’s interaction with Swami Chinmayananda’s holographic avatar garnered widespread attention on the internet, with reactions pouring in from users criticizing the integration of AI into religious subjects.

About Swami Chinmayananda