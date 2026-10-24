“This Country Is Doomed”: Netizens Baffled by PM Modi’s Interaction With AI Hologram of Swami Chinmayananda, Who Died 33 Years Ago; Compare India With China

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PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S interaction with the hologram of spiritual guru Swami Chinmayananda during the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Summit at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam has been making headlines recently. Video clips of their interaction at the event, which was held on Friday, October 23, 2026, have gone viral, with netizens raising concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create a hologram of Swami Chinmayananda, who passed away in 1993.
As per reports, Swami Chinmayananda’s voice and mannerisms were replicated using hologram technology, with the help of pre-recorded voices and visuals. The technology appears to use AI to provide prompt responses to questions asked in real time.
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PM Modi’s onstage interaction with the late Swami Chinmayananda took place on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Mission, which was founded by the latter in 1953. One of the most significant moments of the event was the interaction between PM Modi and the holobot version of the late spiritual leader, during which they recalled their last meeting in 1993. PM Modi recalled their meeting 33 years ago, and Chinmayananda responded with further details about their encounter.
“Hari Om, Narendra. I remember you coming to Vadodara in February 1993 to invite me to the centenary celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago,” said the holobot of Swami Chinmayananda.
The holo-bot version continued by recalling that he had told PM Modi back then that he had grown old, adding, “This old and sick man couldn't shoulder such a huge responsibility. Now Hindu youth would have to take on this responsibility.”
The AI version of the spiritual leader praised PM Modi, while the latter expressed his happiness over their interaction. PM Modi added, “Seeing the revered Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda in this form—and having the privilege of interacting with his holographic projection—made me feel as though I had travelled 33 years back in time.”
Their viral interaction in front of a live audience has become a topic of discourse among netizens. While some praised the technology, others criticised it and alleged that the interaction was a misuse of AI.
Social media users on X shared their views, with one user writing, “Even with AI, what we created is a Baba.” Some users drew comparisons with China, praising its self-reliance through technological advancements and the consistent integration of AI.
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Drawing a comparison with China, one user on X reacted to the AI holo-bot version of Swami Chinmayananda and wrote, “This country is doomed.” Another user shared, “America: We Make AI Car. China: We Make AI Robots. Meanwhile, India: We Make AI Baba.”
Referring to India as the “funniest country in the world,” many users on X expressed their disapproval of the creation of the “AI godman”.PM Modi’s interaction with Swami Chinmayananda’s holographic avatar garnered widespread attention on the internet, with reactions pouring in from users criticizing the integration of AI into religious subjects.
Balakrishna Menon, also known as Swami Chinmayananda, was born in Ernakulam, Keralam, in 1916. He was a Hindu spiritual guru who founded the Chinmaya Mission, a non-profit organisation, in 1953. The mission aims to spread the knowledge of Vedanta across the world. Before embarking on his spiritual journey, he had a career in writing and also participated in India’s freedom movement as a journalist. He passed away at the age of 77 on August 3, 1993.
[Rh/VS]
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