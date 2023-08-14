Easy Cocktail Recipes To Try

Glenmorangie Orange Mingle

Ingredients:

45 ml – Glenmorangie Original

2 ml – Orange Marmalade

10 ml – Aperol

15 ml – Lemon Juice

10 ml – Orange Juice

25 ml – Egg White

Orange Bitters

Garnish: Edible Flowers

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake

Double strain into a nick and nora glass

Garnish with bitters and edible flowers

The Orange Highball

Ingredients:

50ml (2oz) Glenmorangie Original

1/2 an orange

50ml (2oz) tonic water

50ml (2oz) soda water

Orange wedges, to garnish

Method:

Juice half an orange.

Then fill a highball glass with ice cubes and thick wedges of orange.

Finally, pour all your ingredients over the top, and prepare a suitably long toast!

French 75

Ingredients:

15ml - Lemon Juice

10ml - Sugar Syrup*

25ml – Belvedere Vodka

75ml - Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Method:

Shake everything except the Champagne

Strain into a highball glass

Top with the Champagne

Garnish with either a lemon slice or zest and serve with a smile.

Punch Romaine

Ingredients:

25ml - white rum

20ml - white wine

10ml - simple syrup

10ml - lemon juice

20ml - fresh orange juice

1 egg white

75ml - Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Method:

In an ice-filled cocktail shaker

Combine egg white, rum, wine, simple syrup, lemon and orange juice

Shake with cubed ice

Mold crushed ice into a ball and place in a large coupe glass

Pour drink around it and top with champagne

Garnish with orange peel

Belvedere Lakeside

Ingredients:

45 ml - Belvedere Lake Bartezek

15 ml Fino Sherry

25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25 ml Honey Water (1:1)

2 chunks cucumber

10 ml - Lemon juice (optional)

Cucumber slice to garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously

Fine strain into a chilled coupette

Garnish

Belvedere Sunset Rose Martini

Ingredients:

45 ml - Belvedere Lake Bartezek

7.5 ml - Lillete Rose

1 Dash Crème de Peche

Garnish - Lemon Coin

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over cubed ice and stir

Fine strain into a chilled martini glass

Garnish



Chandon State of Mind

Ingredients:

Chandon Brut – 150ml

Lychee Juice – 30ml

Ginger Syrup – 7ml

Lime Juice – 5ml

Orange Blossom Water – a spray

Orange Peel Twist – for garnish

Fresh Basil – for garnish

Edible Flower – for garnish

Method:

Chill over ice

Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice

Top up with bubbling Chandon Brut

