Delhi Govt Collects 66 Food Samples Ahead of Holi to Check Adulteration

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) In view of the ongoing festive season and ahead of Holi, the Delhi government's Food Safety Department carried out an enforcement drive, lifting 66 food samples, including that of paneer, khoya and pulses, an official said on Thursday.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the drive was focused on systematic food sampling and prevention of adulteration.

"The health and safety of Delhi's citizens is the top priority of the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government. There will be zero tolerance towards food adulteration. Our teams are actively inspecting markets, production units and border entry points to ensure that only safe and quality food reaches the public," the Minister added.