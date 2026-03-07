Veg Thali Cost Stays Flat in February, Non-Veg Thali Cheaper by 3%: Crisil

Potato prices fell 13 per cent on-year as the crop has entered peak harvest phase coinciding with continued liquidation of cold storage stock from the previous rabi season. Pulse prices declined 9 per cent on-year on account of higher opening stocks in the current fiscal.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure.

The cost of a non-veg thali fell due to an estimated 7 per cent on-year decline in broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost, on a high base

“Tomato prices surged due to delayed transplantation, which impacted crop development and yields. This was reflected in a 32 per cent on-year decline in crop arrivals in mandis between November 2025 and January 2026,” said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

Vegetable prices are expected to soften in the near term. Tomato prices will likely remain higher on-year until mid-April, and then firm up as seasonal arrivals tighten and the market transitions between crop cycles.