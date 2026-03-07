Food

Veg Thali Cost Stays Flat in February, Non-Veg Thali Cheaper by 3%: Crisil

The cost of a home-cooked veg thali remained unchanged in February while non-veg thali prices fell 3%, as a sharp rise in tomato prices offset cheaper onions, potatoes and pulses, according to a Crisil Intelligence report.
A stainless steel thali with colorful Indian dishes: two curries, dal, roti, papad, sliced onions, lemon, yellow rice, and a glass of yogurt.
The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian (veg) thali was flat (on-year) in the month of FebruaryPhoto by Anand Raj
IANS Agency
The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian (veg) thali was flat (on-year) in the month of February, while a non-vegetarian (non-veg) thali declined 3 per cent, a Crisil Intelligence report showed on Friday.

Despite a decline in the prices of onion, potato and pulses, the cost of a veg thali remained stable as tomato prices rose sharply, it added.

Onion prices fell 24 per cent on-year due to an influx of late kharif onions, while limited shelf life forced immediate market disposal amid subdued exports.

Potato prices fell 13 per cent on-year as the crop has entered peak harvest phase coinciding with continued liquidation of cold storage stock from the previous rabi season. Pulse prices declined 9 per cent on-year on account of higher opening stocks in the current fiscal.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure.

The cost of a non-veg thali fell due to an estimated 7 per cent on-year decline in broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost, on a high base

“Tomato prices surged due to delayed transplantation, which impacted crop development and yields. This was reflected in a 32 per cent on-year decline in crop arrivals in mandis between November 2025 and January 2026,” said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

Vegetable prices are expected to soften in the near term. Tomato prices will likely remain higher on-year until mid-April, and then firm up as seasonal arrivals tighten and the market transitions between crop cycles.

“Potato prices will likely stay subdued through March-April, during the peak arrival season, while onion prices may face pressure over the next two to three months unless exports pick up meaningfully,” said Sharma.

The Middle East uncertainties and potential trade disruptions may soften demand for basmati rice in the near term, exerting downward pressure on prices.

As Iran accounts for nearly 18 per cent of India’s basmati rice exports and other Middle Eastern countries for 55-60%, exporters are cautious about potential logistical challenges.

“However, non-basmati rice exports, primarily destined for African countries, are unlikely to be affected significantly,” said Sharma.

