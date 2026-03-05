When Usha Ram, a Loyal Burger King Employee, Was Fired for Stealing a 50-Cent Fish Sandwich — She Later Received $46,000 in Settlement

According to the Vancouver Sun, Usha Ram arrived in Canada from Fiji in 1987, years before her life took an unexpected turn. She was the only working person in her family and had the responsibility of supporting her physically handicapped husband and mentally disabled adult daughter.

By 1989, she had begun working under Janif Mohammed, the area manager for various Burger King outlets. Mohammed was the co-owner of the fast-food joint on Granville Street when he accused Usha Ram of theft. He stated that Ram had stolen a sandwich. Ram’s boss and the manager of the joint, Yayyaba Salman, fired her on the grounds of theft.

On December 27, 2013, Ram asked the manager on duty whether she could take a fish fry home, speaking in her native tongue, Hindi. Usha Ram had forgotten to bring her wallet to work that day.

Usha Ram had an excellent work record and extensive experience. By that time, she had worked at various Burger King outlets, including those on Main Street, King George Highway, and the Granville Street location in Canada. In 2013, she was working for an annual salary of $21,000. Mohammed described her as a “valued employee” with no record of “any formal discipline.”

Salman later stated that Ram had only been allowed to take the fish sandwich home, not the fries and pop.

Mohammed stated that he did not tolerate theft. The confusion began after Salman claimed that Ram had only taken permission for a sandwich. Mohammed later on fired her for stealing a sandwich, fries, and a soft drink.

The BBC reported that the court documents stated that, as per store policy, employees are allowed to have free beverages while working. They are also entitled to a 50% discount on food, except for certain exceptions made by managers.

The British Columbia Supreme Court judge, Lisa Warren, stated that the plaintiff was not given an opportunity to explain her side of the story. She further noted that there were differences in various testimonies regarding staff policies and ruled that it was a case of miscommunication.

As a result, the judge directed both owners of the Burger King franchise, Mohammed and Michael Lacombe, to pay Usha Ram $21,000. The court also awarded Ram $25,000 for the emotional distress she faced after being fired from the workplace where she had given her loyal service for more than two decades.

