Saudi Arabia to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027

The Member Associations of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 at the 33rd AFC Congress held here.

The landmark decision to give the hosting rights to Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) marks the first time Asia's crown jewel will be staged in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose national side ranks amongst the best performers in the tournament's history, having clinched the coveted Continental crown on three occasions -- in 1984, 1988 and 1996.

In his address to the 33rd AFC Congress, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC President said: "Let me congratulate the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for being selected as the hosts for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.