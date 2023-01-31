Russia-Ukraine War: Joe Biden says "no" to giving American F-16s to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said that he won't approve of sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"No," Biden said on Monday in response to a question about the possibility of such a decision, Xinhua News Agency reported.

As he spoke, Biden arrived back at the White House from a trip to Baltimore, Maryland. Biden also said he was planning to visit Poland but didn't yet know when.

The president's remarks came as debate picked up steam over whether to arm Ukraine, which has conflicted with Russia for nearly a year, with Western-made fighter jets.