Gianni Infantino Offers Mexico A Deal: FIFA President Promises To Switch Confederations To Gain Election Support

To make their wish come true, Mexico needs to show support for Gianni Infantino who is seeking re-election as FIFA President next year. He is already in doubt after major confederations like UEFA and CONCACAF raised concerns about how Infantino was handling football's global governing body. According to the reports, out-of-211 FIFA members have already shown their faith in him but the rest either withdrew themselves or won’t be voting for him at all.

Mexico remains under the radar after not joining the call after a joint letter was signed by CONCACAF, UEFA and Asian Football Confederation, the letter questioning Infantino’s leadership. Alongside Mexico, Argentina has also shown their support for Infantino publicly in the 2027 FIFA Elections.

See Also: FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour Criticises FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Plan to Sell World Cup Stakes

Football’s Power Struggles Have Created Problems For The Sport Dearly

Gianni Infantino’s leadership has been questioned earlier as well, ever since he took charge in 2016, he has been surrounded by numerous controversies including an ethics investigation early but was later cleared off. He was re-elected in both 2019 and 2023, and now he is eligible to run again in 2027 after the FIFA council ruled it in.

The power struggle is real across Football sports and the Mexico deal will clear the picture even more. Mexicans look at it as a rare chance to be aligned with South American Football as a regular. The decision can be looked at as an influential tactic backed by politics rather than a decision that runs the sport at its best level.