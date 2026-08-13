Gianni Infantino Offers Mexico A Deal: FIFA President Promises To Switch Confederations To Gain Election Support

Key Points:
Infantino reportedly offered Mexico a CONCACAF-to-CONMEBOL switch in exchange for backing his FIFA presidential re-election bid.
Mexico avoided signing UEFA, CONCACAF, and AFC's critical letter; Mexico and Argentina publicly back Infantino's 2027 re-election.
Infantino, cleared in an early ethics probe, was re-elected in 2019 and 2023, now eligible again for 2027.
GIANNI INFANTINO, the current FIFA President has brought some heat upon himself for the past few months. With him the football politics got a bit serious again after Infantino offered Mexico a deal to help them leave their football confederation, CONCACAF, and join CONMEBOL. CONMEBOL works as a governing body in South America, and in return he is hoping that the country might back him in the upcoming FIFA Presidential Elections. The pressure is on for Infantino as previously his reputation has been questioned by the major football bodies around the world.
See Also: Gianni Infantino Wants to Sell the World Cup – But it’s Not his to Sell
A well-known Mexican football journalist Martín del Palacio, says Infantino promised personally to Mexico Football Federation that they have got his support for their long-standing wish to move from CONCACAF to CONMEBOL. Countries switch confederations rarely, since it affects everything from World Cup qualification pathways to which regional tournaments a team plays in it. Mexico has long waited for a moment to finally play South American club competitions, and Mexico has proven themselves to be one of the regulars in the Copa América tournament.
To make their wish come true, Mexico needs to show support for Gianni Infantino who is seeking re-election as FIFA President next year. He is already in doubt after major confederations like UEFA and CONCACAF raised concerns about how Infantino was handling football's global governing body. According to the reports, out-of-211 FIFA members have already shown their faith in him but the rest either withdrew themselves or won’t be voting for him at all.
Mexico remains under the radar after not joining the call after a joint letter was signed by CONCACAF, UEFA and Asian Football Confederation, the letter questioning Infantino’s leadership. Alongside Mexico, Argentina has also shown their support for Infantino publicly in the 2027 FIFA Elections.
See Also: FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour Criticises FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Plan to Sell World Cup Stakes
Gianni Infantino’s leadership has been questioned earlier as well, ever since he took charge in 2016, he has been surrounded by numerous controversies including an ethics investigation early but was later cleared off. He was re-elected in both 2019 and 2023, and now he is eligible to run again in 2027 after the FIFA council ruled it in.
The power struggle is real across Football sports and the Mexico deal will clear the picture even more. Mexicans look at it as a rare chance to be aligned with South American Football as a regular. The decision can be looked at as an influential tactic backed by politics rather than a decision that runs the sport at its best level.
Political alliances have influenced such moves a lot and this Mexico deal can show the real shades of how this has become football’s major pawn. Infantino is caught up in this maze, where the football confederations have become oppositions for him that could affect his re-election chances. There’s a lot at stake, not only his presidency but a future structure of international football itself. The footballing community will monitor this closely and see where the decision goes.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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