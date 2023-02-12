France Pension Protests: Protests continue against pension reform

The French Interior Ministry said that about 963,000 people across the country protested against the proposed pension reform, up from the 757,000 recorded five days ago.

As for the CGT, France's largest union, the number of Saturday's general mobilization topped 2.5 million, against some 2 million on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne laid out details of the plan in January, which would progressively raise the legal retirement age by three months a year from 62 to 64 by 2030, and introduce a guaranteed minimum pension.

Starting in 2027, the plan would also require at least 43 years of work to be eligible for a full pension, Xinhua news agency reported.