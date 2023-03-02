G-20 Foreign Ministers meet in India amidst Ukraine crisis

India’s foreign ministry said the war in Ukraine will be an important part of the talks that will take place on Thursday.

"Yes, given the nature and the developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally that will be an important point of discussions," India’s foreign secretary, Vinay Kwatra, told a news conference on Wednesday. India holds the G-20 presidency this year.

However, analysts said the foreign ministers meeting could see a replay of tensions that overshadowed a meeting of the group’s finance ministers hosted by India last week. That meeting concluded without issuing a joint statement following objections by China and Russia to language that sought to condemn Moscow’s aggression.

At the foreign ministers gathering, the United States and its allies will push the group to adopt a firm stance on the Ukraine war.

The European Union said the success of the meeting will be measured by what it could do about the Ukraine conflict. "This war has to be condemned," Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, told reporters in New Delhi. "I hope, I am sure that India's diplomatic capacity will be used in order to make Russia understand that this war has to finish."