Migrant Workers Push Up Corona Infections in Jharkhand

District wise Ranchi has so far recorded 95 confirmed coronavirus cases which included two foreigners, Bokaro 10, Hazaribagh 10, Koderma three, Giridih six, Simdega two, Dhanbad four, Deoghar four, Garhwa 23, Palamu eight, Jamtara two, Godda one, Dumka two and East Singhbhum two. Out of these 174 cases, three have died. (IANS)