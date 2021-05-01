Pakistan Generals Anxious That India May Bond With Taliban

"Enough is enough" message has been given to the Talibani leadership and the same message was conveyed to the Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani by the Pakistani delegation last week in Kabul. According to Pakistani sources, the news has emanated from an "off the record" briefing by Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at an "Iftar" party hosted by him for a bunch of "trusted" media persons at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi. Bajwa shared a lot of "information" with them but asked the journalists not to attribute the news to army sources. The report says that the Taliban thinks that India started engaging with Pakistan recently just because India does not want Islamabad to object to its new role in Afghanistan.