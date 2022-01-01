5 beauty trends for 2022

Who doesn't love a skincare product curated personally just for them? Bespoke skin and beauty products have been trending since last year, and customers' desire to have products that are tailored to their skin types and concerns has been strong. Customization is the new face of skincare! For personalised skincare, the customer has to describe their skincare type and concerns, and you'll be treated with a new product. Accordingly, brands would formulate a skincare product that specifically caters to their skincare needs. We think this trend is here to stay a bit longer as consumers look for a product that works for them, and this option ticks all the boxes since it is more promising, innovative, and works according to their skin type and concerns.