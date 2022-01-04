Celebrating Louis Braille, the man who invented Braille System

The World Braille Day is celebrated on the birthday of the inventor of the braille system, Louis Braille. He was born on the 4th of January, 1809 at Coupvray in France. When he was three years old, he got into an accident while playing in his father's harness making shop and went blind in one eye. Later on in his life, he had an infection which spread to both his eyes. By the time he was five years old, he had become fully blind in both eyes.