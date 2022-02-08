Video of BHU students learning how to make cow dung cake goes viral

However, the video has drawn flak from various people who have taken to the Internet to slam the university for organising such a workshop. "Universities should be places for higher learning and the students go there to acquire specialized knowledge and not to and not to learn how to make cow dung cakes," said a netizen. Another user said that such training could be very easily imparted by the women in the villages and that there was no need to have highly paid professors for this kind of work. 'Upala' or cow dung cakes are traditionally made by women in villages and used as fuel. (IANS/SP)