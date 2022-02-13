Tesla needs to ‘Make-in-India’ to Sell-in-India, India takes a stand

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that manufacturing Tesla in China and selling in India is not a digestible concept to all of us, as Elon Musk continues to seek tax rebates to sell his electric car in the country. In a media interview, Gadkari said he met the head of the Indian arm of Tesla "three-four days back". "I have tried to convince him. Ultimately it is dependent on him to take the decision (to manufacture in the country)," Gadkari told News 18. Stressing that Musk has to manufacture here first in order to roll out Tesla cars on the roads, the Minister said: "Now his (Musk's) interest is to manufacture the Tesla car in China and make it sell in India.