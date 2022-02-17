Joe Biden, Afghan assets and Taliban

The Taliban, after taking control of Afghanistan had immediately claimed a right to the money. But what complicates the matter further is that a group of relatives of victims of the September 11 attacks, one of several groups who had demanded compensation for those killed in 9/11, have sought to seize this money to pay off their debt. This debt is based on a default judgement titled 'Havish vs Laden' of 2011, awarding $6 billion to a group of 9/11 victim families, as per a federal judge in New York. The parties named in the case, the Taliban, Hezbollah, Al Qaeda and Iran, never showed up (hence a default judgement). In its defence the Biden administration claims that this will open doors for expediting humanitarian aid to Afghan people, who are facing a lot of hardships.