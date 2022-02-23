2 glasses of wine a day can exceed your daily sugar limit

The AHA analysis suggested many of the most sugar-packed wines were the ones that had the lowest strength of alcohol while wines with high-calorie content tended to be higher-strength drinks. It said that with no legal requirement to display sugar content on alcohol labels, drinkers may opt for lower-strength alcohol thinking that this was a healthier option — but could unwittingly be upping their daily sugar intake, the report said. None of the 30 products examined in the study displayed sugar content on their labels — information which is required for all non-alcoholic drinks. Calorie content was only displayed on 20 percent of the labels examined. (IANS/SP)