Amazon India and TVS Motor Company to scale EV mobility

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced a collaboration on electric two and three-wheeler deployment, helping to further drive electric mobility in India.

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries.

The two companies will also pilot TVS Motor's electric vehicle solutions through partner bases and delivery associates across the country.

"This will support our supply chain in minimizing the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India's goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025," said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.