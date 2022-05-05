Modi meets Macron, discusses the situation in Ukraine & Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to France on Wednesday on his way back from the second India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen.

In Paris, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held meetings in one-on-one and delegation-level formats where they discussed a wide range of issues including the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The two leaders held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in defense, space, blue economy, civil nuclear, and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also took stock of the regional and global security outlook and discussed ways to work together in making the India- France Strategic Partnership a force for global good.

The Prime Minister's visit to France "displayed the strong friendship and goodwill not only between the two countries but also between the two leaders".

Prime Minister Modi invited President Macron to visit India at the earliest opportunity.

During the meeting, France reiterates its strong condemnation of the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces.

India and France expressed serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

They "unequivocally" condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to bring parties together to promote dialogue and diplomacy to find an immediate end to the suffering of the people.

Both countries underlined the need to respect the UN Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The two leaders discussed the regional and global implications of the conflict in Ukraine and agreed to intensify coordination on the issue.

Further, India and France express deep concern about the current aggravation of global food security and nutrition, already impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in developing countries.