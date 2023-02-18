Goa Carnival starts with important social messages

Giving several social messages, carnival festivities kicked off in Goa with a colorfully-decorated float parade in the state capital on Saturday evening.

The participants gave the message of 'Don't drink and drive', 'Save the environment' among many others. A large crowd was seen along the streets of Panaji to witness glimpses of the carnival parade. With chants of 'Viva Carnival', youths danced to western beats and also on Konkani tracks.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the parade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "We are celebrating the carnival in vivid ways to attract tourists. It is also important to participate in the carnival to increase the happiness index. I congratulate everyone for taking part in this event."