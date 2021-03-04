Thursday, March 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Says Won't Track Users As They Browse Web
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Says Won’t Track Users As They Browse Web

Third-party cookies have been blocked in Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox and Google aim to do the same in Chrome

0
Google
Google chrome to remove support of third party. Pixabay

In a bid to create a privacy-first web experience for billions of its users, Google has explicitly said that once third-party cookies are phased out from its platforms, it will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will use them in its products. Google Chrome last year announced its intent to remove support for third-party cookies.

“We continue to get questions about whether Google will join others in the ad tech industry who plan to replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers,” said David Temkin, Director of Product Management, Ads Privacy, and Trust at Google.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Third-party cookies have been blocked in Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox and Google aim to do the same in Chrome. The cookies allow advertisers to track you as you move between various websites. Google said on Wednesday that advertisers don’t need to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising.

Google
Third-party cookies have been blocked in several browsers. Pixabay

“Our web products will be powered by privacy-preserving APIs which prevent individual tracking while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers,” Temkin emphasized.

ALSO READ: Google Chrome Browser To Increase Browser Safety

Nearly 72 percent of people feel that almost all of what they do online is being tracked by advertisers, technology firms, or other companies, and 81 percent say that the potential risks they face because of data collection outweigh the benefits, according to a study by Pew Research Center. Google said that Chrome will offer the first iteration of new privacy-first user controls in April and will expand on these controls in future updates.

The company said that it will continue to support first-party relationships on its ad platforms for partners, in which they have direct connections with their own customers. “We’ll deepen our support for solutions that build on these direct relationships between consumers and the brands and publishers they engage with”. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleHandling Loneliness In Elderly Community
Next articleIndian Scientists Develop Low-Cost Optical Spectrograph That Can Locate Distant Galaxies, Quasars

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more
Lead Story

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women...
Read more

SC Expresses Displeasure on The Streaming of Films on OTT With Pornographic Content

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure on the streaming of films on web platforms without any prior screening of the content and also...
Read more

Forearm Fracture – Here’s What You Need To Know

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It won't be wrong to say that traumatic injuries are unexpected. You never know when an accident would occur or even a slight fall...
Read more

Indian Scientists Develop Low-Cost Optical Spectrograph That Can Locate Distant Galaxies, Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call to develop technology in all spheres, Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph. This...
Read more

Google Says Won’t Track Users As They Browse Web

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to create a privacy-first web experience for billions of its users, Google has explicitly said that once third-party cookies are phased...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

does fresh turmeric stain teeth on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Dangerous Heavy Equipment on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nola Martino on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hobonichi weeks on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
investment loans In Australia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
investment property mortgage on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
roblox mrbeast on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
knowledge base on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Click Here on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada