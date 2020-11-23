Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Greater Risks of STI in People Above 45
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Greater Risks of STI in People Above 45

Risks of contracting sexually-transmitted infections

0
STI
major changes in sexual behaviour in recent decades has seen increasing numbers of sexually active older-people. Unsplash

Researchers have found that people above 45s are at a higher risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) than ever before because of society’s unwillingness to talk about middle-aged and older people having sex.

The study from the University of Chichester in the UK revealed that over-45s living in socially and economically-disadvantaged areas are at particular risk of contracting sexually-transmitted infections.

According to the researchers, major changes in sexual behavior in recent decades have seen increasing numbers of sexually active older-people.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Over-45s at most risk are generally those entering new relationships after a period of monogamy, often post-menopause, when pregnancy is no longer a consideration, but give little thought to STIs,” said study author Ian Tyndal from the University of Chichester.

“Given improvements in life expectancy, sexual healthcare needs to improve its intervention for older adults and vulnerable groups to provide a more utilized, knowledgeable, compassionate, and effective service,” Tyndal added.

STI
Social media was the most effective tool for encouraging engagement with sexual health services. Unsplash

The latest SHIFT report included around 800 participants across the south coast of England and northern regions of Belgium and the Netherlands, nearly 200 of which face socioeconomic disadvantage.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कप्तान विराट कोहली का न होना युवाओं के लिए मौका : कोच रवि शास्त्री

Initial findings have highlighted four critical areas where, the researchers believe, an intervention can address the gaps in current healthcare provision: awareness, access, knowledge, and stigma.

The results showed that a significant number of participants were unaware of the risks of STI, while 46 percent did not know the location of their nearest healthcare center.

Researchers did, however, found that social media was the most effective tool for encouraging engagement with sexual health services.

ALSO READ: Floral Aroma Can Refresh Your Mind And Arrest Body Fatigue

The findings have also shown that groups with one or more socioeconomic disadvantages, such as homeless people, sex workers, non-native language speakers, and migrants, are at even greater risk of being unaware of their sexual health and unable to access the appropriate services. (IANS)

Previous articleSC Happy About Permanent Commission of Women Army Officers
Next articleUP Marks Record in Production And Sales of Sanitizers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Snapchat Releases Spotlight, To Pay Top Creators

NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking on TikTok, Popular photo-messaging platform Snapchat on Monday officially released Spotlight where Snapchatters will also have the opportunity to earn as they do...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Care For COVID+ Mothers and Newborn Babies

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many COVID-19 positive pregnant women experience mild symptoms of cold or flu. However, pregnant women who are older, overweight, or have pre-existing medical conditions...
Read more
Environment

MP Govt To Produce Clean Fuel From Stubble Burnt

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a plan to set up an industrial unit producing fuel from stubble burnt by the farmers in the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Snapchat Releases Spotlight, To Pay Top Creators

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking on TikTok, Popular photo-messaging platform Snapchat on Monday officially released Spotlight where Snapchatters will also have the opportunity to earn as they do...
Read more

Care For COVID+ Mothers and Newborn Babies

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Many COVID-19 positive pregnant women experience mild symptoms of cold or flu. However, pregnant women who are older, overweight, or have pre-existing medical conditions...
Read more

MP Govt To Produce Clean Fuel From Stubble Burnt

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a plan to set up an industrial unit producing fuel from stubble burnt by the farmers in the...
Read more

Felling of 315 Trees When Air Quality is Worse in Delhi

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the AAP government and others over a petition against an order for felling of...
Read more

Cyber Frauds May Increase in India in 2021: Kaspersky

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With more users getting connected to the Internet and entering the digital payments ecosystem, cyber fraud incidents may go up in 2021, a researcher...
Read more

UP Marks Record in Production And Sales of Sanitizers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has used the 'opportunity in adversity' concept to create a record of sorts in the production and...
Read more

Greater Risks of STI in People Above 45

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people above 45s are at a higher risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) than ever before because of society's...
Read more

SC Happy About Permanent Commission of Women Army Officers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed happiness after learning that the Centre has implemented its verdict to grant permanent commission to women officers in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada