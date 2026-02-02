Male Nurse Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Semi-Conscious Woman in ICU at Ahmedabad Hospital

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: The Ahmedabad Police have arrested a male nurse in connection with the alleged molestation of a semi-conscious woman patient in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the Sabarmati area, officials said on Saturday.​

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the survivor on January 27.​

The accused has been identified as Indrajit Rathod, a resident of Chamanpura in the Asarwa area, who was employed as a staff nurse at the Metis hospital at the time.​

According to the first information report registered at Sabarmati police station, the woman had been admitted to the hospital after attempting self-harm by consuming sleeping pills.​