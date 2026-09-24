Angry Over Delayed Rs 10,000 Payment, Surat Accountant Sets Employer’s Textile Shop on Fire Destroying Goods Worth Rs 24 Crore; Arrested

WHEN A PAYCHECK IS DELAYED, most employees send a reminder, argue with their manager, or, at worst, tender their resignation and start looking for a new job. But a Surat accountant from Gujarat apparently had a far more destructive idea of “recovering dues.” Furious over a pending Rs 10,000 payment, he chose to bypass formalities and instead set his employer’s shop on fire. The arson incident happened on September 9, 2026, with the blaze destroying around 14 neighboring shops and destroying textiles estimated to be worth around Rs 24 crore at Saroli area’s Shyam Sangini Textile Market in Surat, Gujarat.

Initially, the fire was deemed as an accident and wasn't paid much attention. However, after several days of investigation, police found that the fire was instead a planned act of arson allegedly carried out by an employee against his employer. On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the Surat Crime Branch arrested 33-year-old Vinod Pandit Sawale in connection with the incident. According to police, Sawale had worked as an accountant at a textile shop located on the sixth floor of the market and was allegedly upset with the owner over approximately Rs 10,000 that he claimed was owed to him.

Police said Sawale joined the shop in April 2026 and was paid a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000. A dispute reportedly arose between him and the owner over his work, after which he quit the job. Investigators said the disagreement over the allegedly unpaid amount left Sawale angry and prompted him to plan the fire.

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Investigators further said that Sawale had allegedly made an earlier attempt to set the shop on fire, but it was unsuccessful. He then came up with another plan and returned with around Rs 150 worth of petrol to exact revenge, police said.

CCTV Footage Shows Accountant Setting Textile Shop On Fire

According to police, Sawale purchased around Rs 150 worth of petrol from a fuel station in Devadh village. He reportedly carried the petrol in a plastic bag and a bottle before reaching the Saroli market at around 9 pm on September 8, 2026.

Police said he remained near a staircase on the fifth floor until around 12.30 am, when the market had become deserted. He then poured petrol over textile boxes and parcels placed outside the shop and set them on fire before fleeing the scene.