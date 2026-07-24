Story of Riyazuddin Mansuri, 62-Year-Old Mattress Seller Who Saved People in the Tragic Hauz Rani Fire in Delhi by Stacking Mattresses Worth Rs 2 Lakh on Top of Each Other

SPIRITUAL LEADER DALAI LAMA once shed light on the true importance of humanity in this world. He said, “The world belongs to humanity, not this leader, that leader, or that king or prince or religious leader. The world belongs to humanity.” Such stories, where humanity triumphs above everything else, do exist and unfold even in the smallest cities and neighbourhoods around the world. The story of 62-year-old Riyazuddin Mansuri is one such example, reminding us that humanity still breathes in every city across the globe.

On June 3, 2026, a shocking accident occurred in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar when a fire engulfed a multi-storey building, killing 21 people. The deceased included both foreigners and Indian nationals who were residing at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Delhi. According to the BBC, more than 40 people were rescued from the site after the horrific fire and were taken to the hospital.

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However, the aftermath of the tragic fire was brought under control before it could cause further harm, thanks to the quick thinking of 62-year-old mattress seller Riyazuddin Mansuri and his son, whose prompt action prevented the accident from causing even greater harm.

Story of Riyazuddin Mansuri’s Sacrifice to Save Lives

Mansuri’s sacrifice instantly caught the attention of several netizens, who applauded him for saving lives. Mansuri and his son, Arman, laid out mattresses worth Rs 2 lakh so that people trapped inside the building could jump onto them and save their lives. This quick thinking by the duo proved successful, as several people jumped from the windows and escaped the fire, ultimately limiting the number of casualties in the tragic incident.

Mansuri and his son’s actions went viral on the internet. Sharing details of the day of the accident, Arman told the media, “People on the upper floors were shouting and asking if they should jump. I immediately brought out 20 to 25 quilts and mattresses from the shop and spread them outside the building.” He further added that around eight people jumped onto the mattresses and escaped the fire.

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The father-son duo has owned a mattress shop located right opposite the hotel that caught fire for around four decades. According to reports, the mattresses were stacked on top of one another, creating a safer landing spot for people jumping from the building’s windows. However, the rescue effort resulted in losses worth Rs 2 lakh for Mansuri and his son. Mansuri shared that they also provided bedsheets, which were used to carry the dead bodies and the injured.

He continued, “We gave away all our goods, whatever we could get our hands on. On the grounds of humanity, everyone is the same, whether Hindu or Muslim. We are all Hindustani. It was my duty to help our brothers, whether they are Hindu or Muslim.”

As per a report by The Hindu, Mansuri had requested the Delhi government to compensate him for the losses he incurred in the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 21 people. Several users on social media also called for Mansuri to be compensated. “This mattress shop owner pulled out 20–22 new mattresses from his shop, laid them out on the road, and saved the lives of absolute strangers. He knew nobody would pay him. The government should compensate him!” wrote one user on social media.

A simple act of humanity saved the lives of people in the Flourish Stay B&B fire accident.





[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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