By Arjun

IMAGINE a white desert stretching as far as you can see, with colourful tents, folk music and the smell of fresh Gujarati food nearby. That is the charm of Rann Utsav, a winter celebration held in Kutch, Gujarat.

The festival brings local art, dance, food and traditional crafts together beside the White Rann. Whether you enjoy photography, trying regional dishes or meeting craftspeople, there is plenty to explore.

Here is what makes a visit worth planning during the festival season.

See the White Rann at Sunset

The salt desert near Dhordo is the main attraction. During the day, the ground looks almost as bright as the sky. As evening approaches, the white surface takes on warmer shades. Many Gujarat tour packages include a visit here, so check how much time you get. Stay long enough to enjoy the view instead of rushing through a quick photo stop.