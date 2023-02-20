Gurugram: North East woman falls to death from building

A 23-year-old woman, hailing from the Northeast, fell to her death from the fourth floor of a building in Gurugram under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased, identified as Kalpana of Sikkim, was conducted by the Medical Board on Monday and the body was later handed over to the family.

Police have booked her boyfriend on murder charges and started an investigation. Sources claimed that the police have also arrested the accused.

According to the police, Kalpana lived in rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar with her boyfriend Mukesh Khan and worked as a domestic help.