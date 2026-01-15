Haryana Government Directs All Departments to Drop ‘Harijan’ and ‘Girijan’ from Official Use; Issues Statewide Directive to Follow Constitutionally Approved Terms

The official statement said, “Consequently, all departments and authorities have been directed to ensure full compliance with the central government’s guidelines and to discontinue the usage of the terms ‘Harijan’ and ‘Girijan’ in all official records, correspondence and communications.”

The term “Harijan” was first used by Mahatma Gandhi to refer to SCs, meaning “people of God.” However, the usage of the term was strongly opposed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who said that it masked the realities of caste-based discrimination and instead preferred the term Dalit. Over time, both the central and state governments have moved towards adopting constitutionally sanctioned and community-preferred terminology in official usage.

The Haryana government’s instruction highlights the need for uniformity, constitutional correctness and sensitivity in official language, while warning all authorities to strictly adhere to the directive.

