Picked Up at Night, Held Without Arrest

Karnal, Haryana: It was close to 10 pm when Kapil Dev Rajak (36) heard movement on the roof of his house in Karnal. He and his wife had shut the doors and windows and were preparing to sleep. Their two sons, aged 11 and 9, had finished their schoolwork and gone to bed.

“About 20 minutes later, it felt like someone was climbing onto the roof,” Kapil Dev said.

What followed that night, police entering his home, assaulting him and his wife, and keeping the family in a police station till morning, had no basis in law, Jagmal Singh Jatain, a Karnal-based advocate working on human-rights issues said.

Deepak Kamboj, a local journalist who later helped secure Kapil Dev’s release, said there was no case registered against him.

Kapil Dev said the police told him there had been a dispute among migrant workers on January 30 in Sector 8 of Karnal, during which one worker was stabbed. A case had been registered at Sector 32 police station and the accused were absconding.

According to Kapil Dev, the police alleged that his brother-in-law, Gautam Kumar, was involved and that he had been picked up to force him to reveal Gautam’s whereabouts.

“He was present in the area that night but he was not involved in the dispute,” Kapil Dev said. The injured worker survived after a week of treatment at PGI, he added.

Kamboj said the police’s justification did not hold since Kapil Dev’s name did not figure in any first information report. “This was clearly a case of illegal custody,” he said.

Advocate Surjit Singh said police personnel had no authority to pick someone up at night in this manner. “If the police suspected Kapil was harbouring someone, they were required to issue a notice and call him for questioning during the day,” he said. “This was not custody. It was illegal detention meant to intimidate the family.”