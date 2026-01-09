The Long Fight to Lodge a Police Complaint Against a Police Officer

As referenced by Devika Prasad, who heads the Police Reforms Programme at the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) — Data from the Status of Policing in India Report 2025 shows that a large share of police personnel believe most complaints against the police are “false and frivolous,” and that reporting against senior officers happens rarely. This scepticism within the force can help contextualise why Shinde’s attempt to register a straightforward assault complaint via a helpline call was dismissed as a ‘blank’ call. It’s a pattern the report associates with deeper resistance within police institutions to acknowledging internal grievances.

However, Shinde persisted by meeting several people on January 4, 2020, including the then Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve and other senior officers. All of them assured him of proper action, but nothing really solidified. “To know the status of my complaint that I tried to lodge using the telephone helpline, I filed an RTI and got to know that my call was fed as a blank call. They said that during the entire four-minute call, I did not speak anything,” says Shinde.

He also alleges that he was charged with two false cases to stop him from his pursuit of justice. “One was for causing havoc in the workplace. The second was defamation case. They accused me of lying about the police assault, needlessly wasting the police department’s time and resources. No police enquiry was done to prove any of that. After all, they have the power to do anything.”

Nevertheless, Shinde’s lawyer fought the case well and the medical officer who had treated him also told the court that his injuries could only be caused if the assault was real and that one cannot fabricate such wounds.

A positive thing that emerged for Shinde was that Barve filed a document stating that Kumar was an unfit police officer and he should be removed from the force as soon as possible. Barve also accused Kumar’s superior officer of trying to protect him, despite proven cases of misconduct against him.

“The judge asked the police station to fetch another inquiry report. However, my legal team and I questioned the decision because a police officer himself is the accused in the case, so the police station’s report cannot be trusted as completely unbiased. Our stand was ‘either register the FIR or allow us to take the matter to a higher court’,” shares Shinde.

Eventually Shinde approached the Bombay High Court (HC) around eight months ago. “The HC advised me to go to the district sessions court and told me to come back if nothing turned up there. It has been a few years, but the sessions court proceedings are still going on. The sessions court judge recently released a statement asking why IPS Kumar has not appeared before the court for questioning yet.”

Shinde’s family consists of his mother, wife and two children who study in colleges in Mumbai. To combat the financial toll of the court proceedings, he earns through the donations given to him for his social work where he helps other people in dealing with police stations and government bodies. He also rents out a space for some secondary income.

A former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shinde was also in the news when he filed a sworn affidavit to the Nanded court in 2022 pointing to the role of RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad members in the April 2006 Nanded bomb blast case.