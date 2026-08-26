Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures: Gurugram Man's Cab Breaks Down in Waterlogged Streets, So He Gets WFH, and Works From Its Roof

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DESPITE BEING A PROMINENT corporate and financial hub, Gurugram faces a recurring problem every monsoon season: waterlogged roads resulting in traffic jams that last for hours. The bustling center of the urban economy comes to a standstill even after just a few hours of intense rain, as due to the city’s poor drainage system the rain water gets accumulated onto the roads and rises to alarming levels. Corporate workers are the hardest hit by the waterlogged roads and unending traffic jams, which becomes a major hurdle in the commute to their workplaces. But some people exhibit astonishing displays of ingenuity while dealing with this problem. An unusual scene has emerged from Gurugram, wherein a man did not let waterlogged roads deter him from working and instead continued on his laptop whilst sitting on the top of his stranded cab.
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The video of the incident, shared by social media user Lakshay Mehta on X, shows the severely waterlogged roads of Gurugram. Several vehicles were seen stranded due to the muddy waters that had risen well over the shin levels. Amidst all the chaos, a man was seen typing away on his laptop sitting on the top of his cab. Despite the lower half of the vehicle submerged in the water, the man continued zealously working on his device, seemingly unaware of the chaos around it.
Watch the viral video here:
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As per the caption that accompanied the video clip, the man was en route to his workplace when his cab broke down due to waterlogging and was stranded in the middle of the busy, chaotic road. Seeing no way out of the situation , the man requested work-from-home from his office and resumed working while sitting on top of the cab. “A man was on his way to the office when his cab broke down because of waterlogging in Gurugram and the traffic was insane. So he called his office, took WFH and started working on his laptop sitting on the roof of the cab,” read the caption of the X video.
Social media users have found the video of the Gurugram man working from the top of the cab humorous while commenting that work should never stop under any circumstance. Users are calling this case as one of the most extreme examples of what it's like to work within Gurugram’s demanding work culture.
Many users have praised the man’s hard work and dedication and urged his employer to award him with the “Employee of the Month” award. In contrast, some users have sympathized with the man and talked about the reality of having to deal with Gurugram and its waterlogged roads, and what a hassle it is to commute to work in extreme conditions like these.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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