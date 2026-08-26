Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures: Gurugram Man's Cab Breaks Down in Waterlogged Streets, So He Gets WFH, and Works From Its Roof

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As per the caption that accompanied the video clip, the man was en route to his workplace when his cab broke down due to waterlogging and was stranded in the middle of the busy, chaotic road. Seeing no way out of the situation , the man requested work-from-home from his office and resumed working while sitting on top of the cab. “A man was on his way to the office when his cab broke down because of waterlogging in Gurugram and the traffic was insane. So he called his office, took WFH and started working on his laptop sitting on the roof of the cab,” read the caption of the X video.

Social Media Reacts To Gurugram Man Seen Working From Top Of Cab

Social media users have found the video of the Gurugram man working from the top of the cab humorous while commenting that work should never stop under any circumstance. Users are calling this case as one of the most extreme examples of what it's like to work within Gurugram’s demanding work culture.

Many users have praised the man’s hard work and dedication and urged his employer to award him with the “Employee of the Month” award. In contrast, some users have sympathized with the man and talked about the reality of having to deal with Gurugram and its waterlogged roads, and what a hassle it is to commute to work in extreme conditions like these.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)