LPU Student Protest: Students Clash With Police Over Alleged Rape on Campus; SIT Formed

Key Points
Students at LPU began protesting after claiming a female student was raped on campus by an outside worker. Police are still investigating the claim.
Students blocked the highway (NH-44) and clashed with police. Police used a lathi charge, and two police vehicles were set on fire.
Police registered an FIR and formed an SIT that includes student representatives. LPU has suspended classes for 10 days.
THE CAMPUS OF LOVELY PROFESSIONAL UNIVERSITY (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, descended into chaos as students took to protesting over the alleged rape of a female student by an outsider within premises. On Sunday, September 27, 2026, students went on a rampage, vandalizing property and blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway (NH-44) in protest over the alleged sexual assault. The protest took a violent turn as student protesters clashed with police personnel, with the latter deploying the use of lathi charge and tear gas to dispel the agitated crowd. The students retaliated by damaging and burning vehicles and pelting stones at security forces, resulting in many policemen suffering injuries.
By Sunday morning, September 27, 2026, the protesting students had taken to the streets and blocked National Highway-44 outside the university, located along the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch. Students said that the victim of the alleged sexual assault, who lived in Hostel no. 3 on the campus, had returned home following the alleged rape and claimed that no action had been taken by authorities in the case so far. They also alleged that the university administration was attempting to suppress the matter and demanded immediate action.
Punjab Police reached the university soon after receiving information at around 1.45 am on Sunday that students had gathered on the LPU campus and blocked the highway. Police said the protest was triggered by rumors that a girl has been raped by a plumber inside the campus. A police team was deployed at the university to bring the situation under control.
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As the protest continued, police registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the rape allegations. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed to investigate the matter under the supervision of Phagwara Superintendent of Police Major Singh, DSP Palwinder Singh and a female police inspector. Five student representatives were also included in the team.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla, who reached the protest site, said the FIR was registered based on statements given by the students.
The protest started near Girls’ Hostel-3 in LPU at around 1 am on Sunday after students alleged that a female student was raped by a plumber three days earlier. They further claimed that the hostel warden was informed about the incident, but no actions were taken
From 8 am onwards, the protesters blocked NH-44 outside the university, resulting in long queues of vehicles being stuck on the road. Police later tried to remove the blockade, but students allegedly threw water bottles at the personnel and engaged in a clash with them.
Police then carried out a mild lathi charge, following which the students moved back towards the campus and allegedly continued pelting stones at police vehicles. Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said two police vehicles were set on fire, while four to five other vehicles were damaged.
Videos circulating on social media have shown the scale and intensity of the protest. The video clips show damaged vehicles and property, along with a vandalized ATM kiosk on the campus. Some students were also seen climbing onto a decommissioned MiG-23UM aircraft and a military tank displayed inside the university premises.
Despite the registration of the case and assurances from LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu that other grievances raised by students would also be addressed, the protesters continued to block National Highway-44 near Phagwara till Sunday evening. The blockade disrupted traffic and led to clashes between the students and police.
A confrontation broke out between the police and protesters on Sunday night, September 27, 2026, after students allegedly threw bottles and stones at the personnel. Police responded by carrying out a lathi charge, following which some police vehicles were set on fire.
Police said the situation had been brought under control by Monday morning, September 28, 2026, and traffic movement along the National Highway was restored. Amid the protests, the university suspended classes for 10 days starting today, and postponed the mid-term examinations.
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DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla stated to TOI that the victim of the alleged sexual assault was a resident of Hostel No. 3 and had gone back to her home after students alleged that no action had been taken regarding the complaint. He added that student representatives would also be involved in the investigation. “We will analyse forensic samples, CCTV camera footage, call records, etc., before reaching a conclusion,” Singla said.
The DIG further said the students had demanded that only women be appointed as hostel staff, adding that the university management would consider the demand.
While blocking the highway, the students demanded that university founder-chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal personally visit the protest site and assure them that appropriate actions would be taken regarding this matter.
Mittal quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the current ruling party in Punjab, in April 2026 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On April 24, seven of the AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha members left the party, with Mittal being one of them.
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