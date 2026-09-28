LPU Student Protest: Students Clash With Police Over Alleged Rape on Campus; SIT Formed

What Sparked the Protest at LPU Phagwara

The protest started near Girls’ Hostel-3 in LPU at around 1 am on Sunday after students alleged that a female student was raped by a plumber three days earlier. They further claimed that the hostel warden was informed about the incident, but no actions were taken

From 8 am onwards, the protesters blocked NH-44 outside the university, resulting in long queues of vehicles being stuck on the road. Police later tried to remove the blockade, but students allegedly threw water bottles at the personnel and engaged in a clash with them.

Police then carried out a mild lathi charge, following which the students moved back towards the campus and allegedly continued pelting stones at police vehicles. Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said two police vehicles were set on fire, while four to five other vehicles were damaged.

Videos circulating on social media have shown the scale and intensity of the protest. The video clips show damaged vehicles and property, along with a vandalized ATM kiosk on the campus. Some students were also seen climbing onto a decommissioned MiG-23UM aircraft and a military tank displayed inside the university premises.

Despite the registration of the case and assurances from LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu that other grievances raised by students would also be addressed, the protesters continued to block National Highway-44 near Phagwara till Sunday evening. The blockade disrupted traffic and led to clashes between the students and police.

A confrontation broke out between the police and protesters on Sunday night, September 27, 2026, after students allegedly threw bottles and stones at the personnel. Police responded by carrying out a lathi charge, following which some police vehicles were set on fire.

Police said the situation had been brought under control by Monday morning, September 28, 2026, and traffic movement along the National Highway was restored. Amid the protests, the university suspended classes for 10 days starting today, and postponed the mid-term examinations.

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DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla stated to TOI that the victim of the alleged sexual assault was a resident of Hostel No. 3 and had gone back to her home after students alleged that no action had been taken regarding the complaint. He added that student representatives would also be involved in the investigation. “We will analyse forensic samples, CCTV camera footage, call records, etc., before reaching a conclusion,” Singla said.

The DIG further said the students had demanded that only women be appointed as hostel staff, adding that the university management would consider the demand.

Students Demand Founder-Chancellor Ashok Mittal Visit the Site

While blocking the highway, the students demanded that university founder-chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal personally visit the protest site and assure them that appropriate actions would be taken regarding this matter.

Mittal quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the current ruling party in Punjab, in April 2026 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On April 24, seven of the AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha members left the party, with Mittal being one of them.