CCTV Footage Shows Temple Priest Assaulted Over Loud Devotional Music in Jaipur; 2 Individuals Arrested

Key Points:
Police arrested two individuals for allegedly assaulting a 63-year-old temple priest in Jaipur
A heated argument over loud devotional music escalated into a physical assault
Police have arrested the individuals on the charge of disturbing public peace.
JAIPUR POLICE ARRESTED two individuals for allegedly assaulting a 63-year-old temple priest after a dispute escalated into violence over loud devotional music being played during a religious program. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday, September 25, 2026, when the priest, Pandit Ramakrishna, was conducting an aarti (prayer/puja) at a Shiv temple in Ganesh Nagar on Niwaru Road Jaipur.
See Also: Ram Temple Donation Row: Donors Allege Missing Silver, Gold Donations and Pending Donation Receipts
The temple comes under the jurisdiction of the Kardhani Police Station. A few people approached the temple and complained about the loud music being played, following a scuffle with the priest.
The police have arrested two individuals, identified as Harish and Devansh, for breaching peace and causing violence. The video footage showed a man allegedly assaulting Ramakrishna after their heated argument, with the devotees present intervening to rescue the priest. One of the accused was seen assaulting the priest with punches and kicks, tearing his clothes, sparking a massive outcry on social media over the importance of tolerance, dialogue, and religious freedom.
Following the incident at the temple, Pandit Ramakrishna approached the local police station and lodged a complaint on Saturday, September 26, 2026, according to The Free Press Journal. The priest complained against Harish Chaturvedi, Devansh and Ritu, who belonged to the neighborhood, and had allegedly assaulted the priest during the argument over loud music.
Station House Officer (SHO) Sawai Singh of the Kardhani police station confirmed that Harish and Devansh were arrested on the charges of disturbing peace based on the complaint lodged by the priest, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. The cops have also registered a complaint filed by the members of the accused family.
The incident has stirred a major public outcry, with the family members of the priest and other residents gathering outside the Kardhani police station, demanding an immediate strict action against those who committed the assault.
The outcry also reached social media platforms with netizens raising their diverse concerns over the matter.
“Loud speakers or loud voices support rage and violence they should be avoided , students are in pressure to study and their future is on stake , although violence is unacceptable. But loud speakers should be banned for sure,” said one user on X. Netizens also flagged their concerns regarding the lack of human tolerance in our society which are leading to such incidents. “I really don't understand the kind of world I am living in, disheartening it is,” said one user raising their concerns on the lack of tolerance in our society.
Another user took to X, and gave a call for respecting religious freedom and the importance of inculcating religious tolerance. “Religious faith should be respected, but loudspeakers must also be used responsibly and within the prescribed limits. If excessive noise causes problems for people living nearby, they have every right to raise a complaint through legal channels. Violence is never the right solution,” the user on X said.
Citing the atrocity of the act, an user on Instagram stated that, “Arrest him and punish him immediately and society boycotts.”
However, the incident and its responses remained far from being non-political, as some users stepped in to express their political opinions. “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sanskari youth need loud music be it any festival, ganesha pandal music theme is over this month, next month its Dussehra," commented an user on Facebook.
See Also: It is Not a Ram Temple, It is a BJP Temple
Some users have also flagged that the assault was a response to an alleged assault on a young girl. However, the truth of this claim is yet unknown, and has not been verified by NewsGram. Any information that comes around will be updated on our website.
Suggested Reading: