CCTV Footage Shows Temple Priest Assaulted Over Loud Devotional Music in Jaipur; 2 Individuals Arrested

JAIPUR POLICE ARRESTED two individuals for allegedly assaulting a 63-year-old temple priest after a dispute escalated into violence over loud devotional music being played during a religious program. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday, September 25, 2026, when the priest, Pandit Ramakrishna, was conducting an aarti (prayer/puja) at a Shiv temple in Ganesh Nagar on Niwaru Road Jaipur.

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The temple comes under the jurisdiction of the Kardhani Police Station. A few people approached the temple and complained about the loud music being played, following a scuffle with the priest.

The police have arrested two individuals, identified as Harish and Devansh, for breaching peace and causing violence. The video footage showed a man allegedly assaulting Ramakrishna after their heated argument, with the devotees present intervening to rescue the priest. One of the accused was seen assaulting the priest with punches and kicks, tearing his clothes, sparking a massive outcry on social media over the importance of tolerance, dialogue, and religious freedom.

Jaipur Police Response and Public outcry Over Priest’s Assault

Following the incident at the temple, Pandit Ramakrishna approached the local police station and lodged a complaint on Saturday, September 26, 2026, according to The Free Press Journal. The priest complained against Harish Chaturvedi, Devansh and Ritu, who belonged to the neighborhood, and had allegedly assaulted the priest during the argument over loud music.