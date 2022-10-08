Consumption of ultra-processed food by the mother increases obesity risk in offspring

A mother's consumption of ultra-processed foods appears to be linked to an increased risk of overweight or obesity in her offspring, irrespective of other lifestyle risk factors, says a new study.

According to the study, published in The BMJ, a 26 percent higher risk was seen in the group with the highest maternal ultra-processed food consumption (12.1 servings/day) versus the lowest consumption group (3.4 servings/day).

"Mothers might benefit from limiting their intake of ultra-processed foods, and that dietary guideline should be refined and financial and social barriers removed to improve nutrition for women of childbearing age and reduce childhood obesity," said researchers, including Yiqing Wang from Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.