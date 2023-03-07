Delhi High Court says rare diseases consortium to recommend clinical trials funding

The consortium can discuss any negotiations or agreements to be made with firms that already have approved medications for rare diseases in India, as well as the likelihood and viability of pursuing indigenous therapies in the trials that have already received approval, it added.

Justice Singh said the consortium will next present its suggestions to the court regarding funding for the clinical trials as well as how a previous court order is to be carried out.

The court was informed at the hearing that four individuals have been determined to be qualified for inclusion in the clinical trials and that on March 9, they would undergo physical examinations and other tests.

According to a doctor from AIIMS, the parents of the children would also be informed about the specifics of the studies, which might begin if they consent.

The doctor informed the court that "M/s Sarepta" is conducting a clinical trial here with a small number of patients, one of whom is the petitioner and the company has now requested permission from the authorities to enroll additional patients.

The judge requested that AIIMS submit a status report on the treatment of these children and stated that the other Centres for Excellence (CoE) could also be consulted at the consortium meeting to determine the estimated number of candidates who will need medications for the treatment of rare diseases across the nation.