AI helps identify new antibiotic than can take one of three top 'superbugs

Scientists used AI to narrow down thousands of potential chemicals to a handful that could be tested in the laboratory and zeroed in on a potent, experimental antibiotic called abaucin. However, it will need further tests before being used, with the researchers saying that the process could take up to 2030.



Researchers first had to "train" the AI, taking thousands of drugs where the precise chemical structure was known, and manually tested them on Acinetobacter baumannii to see which could slow it down or kill it.



This information was fed into the AI so it could learn the chemical features of drugs that could attack the problematic bacterium, the BBC reported.



The AI was then unleashed on a list of 6,680 compounds whose effectiveness was unknown. The results - published in Nature Chemical Biology - showed it took the AI an hour and a half to produce a shortlist.