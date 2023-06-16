AIIMS Delhi inks MOU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education

Madhusudan Sai stressed that "competence and compassion are two watchwords that are needed in healthcare. There is a huge need for infusing values into healthcare, especially values like compassion, service, sacrifice, respect for colleagues, and respect for the patients who come to the hospital".

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated SMSIMSR, a totally-free medical college built at a cost of Rs 400 crore at Muddenahalli, Karnataka. (IANS/NS)