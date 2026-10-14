8 Months of Hard Work, Back to Square One: Bittu Tabahi Shares Disheartening Video of Ajnar River Being Polluted Again

Almost 10 months after he started the cleanup drive, Tabahi’s latest update on the river has been met with disappointment. In a video posted on October 13, 2026, he was seen cleaning the riverbank once again without any specialized equipment. He wrote, “Mere 8 maheene ki mehanat yu barbaad ho jaegi maine kabhi socha nahi tha (I never thought my eight months of hard work would go to waste like this.)”

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Bittu Tabahi Ajnar River Cleanup: New Video Shows Shocking Updates on the River’s Condition

He was seen wearing yellow gloves for safety and immediately started removing trash and garbage using a stick. In the video, he shared that he could not swim but had still chosen to enter the water to remove the trash. The social media activist also asked his followers for advice on how to clean the river more efficiently.

In another video posted on October 12, 2026, he requested everyone to avoid throwing plastic bottles, garlands, and other trash into the river. He wrote in the caption, “Ise ganda karna asaan hai, lekin saaf karne mein mehnat lagti hai (It is easy to pollute the river, but cleaning it takes a lot of effort.)

His repeated efforts to clean the river have sparked a discussion online, with many people slamming those who disregarded the months of hard work put in by the 20-year-old man. While some users blamed the people, others claimed that it was a matter of habit. Bittu Tabahi’s achievement had previously received global attention, even earning him a job opportunity with the Dutch NGO The Ocean Cleanup. “It’s a cultural thing. Nothing he can do unfortunately,” wrote one user on X.

Many users questioned the lack of action by the concerned authorities and the government, with one writing, “Pata nahi government kya karta hai (Don’t know what the government does).” “Must be very disheartening for him,” wrote one user on X. Many users also expressed concern for Bittu Tabahi, who was trying to clean the riverbank again after spending months doing so.



(Edited by Agniva Ray)

[RH/VS/AR]

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