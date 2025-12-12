IMPF Flags Life-Threatening Treatment Gaps for LSD Patients; Seeks Urgent PM Intervention

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Access to Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) for children and adults suffering from rare life-threatening diseases is facing significant delays, increasing the risk of death, said the Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum (IMPF), a team of 45 members of parliament who are also medical professionals, on Thursday.

In a formal representation submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and also shared with Union Health Minister J P Nadda -- the doctors raised an urgent alarm over disruptions to the treatment faced by children and adults living with Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs).

Lysosomal storage disorders are a group of more than 40 inherited metabolic disorders characterised by an abnormal build-up of various toxic materials in the body’s cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies. LSD is estimated to affect 1 in 7,000-8,000 births, and includes conditions such as Gaucher disease, Pompe disease, and Fabry disease.